Stranger Things 4: Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo & Others Starts Shooting In Atlanta & These Pics Will Leave You Wanting For More!

Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated and awaited series of this year. The new season of the Netflix original series comes around Halloween but due to the ongoing global pandemic, the makers had to postpone the shooting dates for the same. But guess what?

Advertisement

The cast is back to shooting the Season 4 and the first pictures featuring Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke are out.

Advertisement

They are all shooting in Atlanta and the pictures are going viral and are filming for the eight-episode of Stranger Things 4. But we can’t help and wonder, where are the other cast members including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin?

Take a look at the pictures here:

season 4 of #strangerthings has resumed filming. and all we would like to talk about is this outfit 😍 thank you. pic.twitter.com/jPoievxPQw — 🔮 Coup De Main ✨ (@coupdemain) October 21, 2020 ST4 Filming Part 4 // Oct. 20, 2020

(2/2) #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/I1lxVll84g — Stranger Things 🎃 (@strangerth) October 21, 2020

Look at all those costumes; can the makers release Season 4 any sooner?

The first season of Stranger Things was released back in 2016 and ever since then, these kids have gained massive popularity and are now all grown-ups.

A while ago, Stranger Things’ social media handle has been teasing fans with tidbits for upcoming seasons. The account has now shared another post which appears to be an appropriately strange photo of clapboard in front of an eerie clock. Take a look at the picture shared by the Twitter handle.

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

Can’t wait to witness this madness of upside-down!

Originally, Stranger Things 4 shoot began in February in Lithuania. Later, another schedule of the shoot was supposed to take place in New Mexico and Atlanta, but the filming was abruptly stopped in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the writing staff did still find ways to be proactive during the quarantine. The team completed the scripts for the season during the shutdown. As a result, there seems to be a change in the show’s typical creative process and the stars have now already noticed it.

Are y’all excited for the Netflix original? Also, tell us if you liked the first look of Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke in the comments below.

Must Read: Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Wants Tom Cruise To Be A Part Of The Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube