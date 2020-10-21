The Wolf Of Wall Street: When Leonardo DiCaprio Got A Ham Shot On His Face For 70 Times

We’ve all watched Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf Of The Wall Street a number of times. Haven’t we? While the 2013 film directed by Martin Scorsese is totally insane and outrageous, it had that quality to always keep you hooked to it.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio gave one of his best performances in the film and we both loved and hated him for what he did in it. But do you know how Leonardo felt like shooting for the film? Well, he had a lot of fun obviously but it was also surprising for him to see how he is getting paid to act in a film like this.

Advertisement

During one of his appearance in The Ellen Show in 2014, Leonardo opened up about his experience of working in the film. He opened up about a scene during which he got ham shot on his face 70 times. When Ellen appreciated his and Jonah Hill’s act in the scene he said, “I appreciate that, I mean it all resulted in this insane sequence at the end where Jonah decides to stuff ham in his mouth as well. And he crashed into a plate glass table, and we were doing this CPR sequence. And you know, the big challenge that day we had to do 70 takes because they couldn’t get this ham to stick on my face. And they had to put K-Y Jelly, and there was literally a guy there behind this guy with a plastic spoon just flicking ham on my face all day long as I’m doing this insane sequence. But it was—it was almost—it was one of the most surreal things I’ve ever done in my entire career.”

Further talking about how it’s one of the wildest things he has done in his life, Leonardo said, “God, we worked on that whole sequence for a week. … and it turns into this sort of insane sequence, and it was probably the most wild thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,”

“Jonah Hill and I looked at each other and said, ‘How are we allowed to do this? How are we allowed to get paid to do this for a living?’ It was just insane.” he added.

The Wolf Of Wall Street is still the 5th highest-grossing film of Leonardo DiCaprio. It did a worldwide business of $392 million in 2013.

Must Read: Ellen DeGeneres Dons DRASTIC New Look, Reacts To Cardi B’s N*de Pic; Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube