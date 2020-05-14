When Leonardo DiCaprio CONFESSED Of Never Trying Drugs Before & Jordan Belfort Had To Teach It To Him For The Wolf Of Wall Street

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in a never seen avatar in The Wolf Of Wall Street and even bagged a nomination in the ‘Best Actor’ category at The Academy Awards. The film was directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Terence Winter.

The film was a biographical black comedy-drama based on the life of Jordan Belfort who is a bigshot stockbroker in New York. Leo had to learn to take drugs for the movie as he has never done drugs in his life and who better to learn from the man himself!

Speaking to The New York Post, Jordan Belfort revealed, “I showed him what it looks and feels like when you are high on quaaludes. I… started crawling around. We were both on the floor, drooling. His father walked into the room and asked us what the f*ck we were doing.”

Collaborating the story, Leonardo DiCaprio told The Daily Mail in 2014, “He crawled around the floor to re-enact the stages of getting high. He wasn’t the greatest actor, but he certainly gave me inspiration.”

Reiterating the ‘never done drugs’ story, Leo told Times back in 2014 that being an actor is a vulnerable job and said, “That’s because I saw this stuff literally every day when I was 3 or 4 years old. So Hollywood was a walk in the park for me…. I’d go to parties and it was there and, yeah, there’s that temptation. Hollywood is a very volatile place where artists come in and they essentially say they want to belong. It’s incredibly vulnerable to be an actor and also get criticism at a young age when you’re formulating who you are. We’ve seen a lot of people fall victim to that, and it’s very unfortunate.”

Leonardo DiCaprio was brilliant in the film and it was difficult to really make out that he has never actually done drugs in his life. Well, that’s just how actors are!

