Here’s Why Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Requested Channing Tatum To Get Himself Tested For COVID-19

Channing Tatum got himself tested recently for COVID-19 and thankfully got a negative report. It comes as a huge sigh of relief for his family as well as fans who were worried about his health after he attended a little birthday get-together with his friends last month. It’s being said that Channing along with his close buds enjoyed dirt-biking as he turned 40 on April 26.

Though all of them were said to be safely quarantining before the event, Channing Tatum volunteered to get himself tested on the request of his ex-wife Jenna Dewan so that it doesn’t affect their daughter, Everly.

An insider reportedly told TMZ, “Channing recently volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 after his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, raised some concerns about him possibly being exposed — this following a little birthday get-together he hosted in late April.”

Reportedly, after a few days of waiting, Channing Tatum got his result negative. All this while Everly stayed a few extra days with Jenna.Right now, the ex-couple is back to normalcy and continuing their regular custody schedule.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier last month that Channing Tatum has taken to dating application after his split with singer Jessie J again.Tatum and Jessie J have apparently split again just months after reconciling in January 2020.

According to The Sun reports, the Magic Mike star is planning to move on and has taken to celebrity dating app Raya to find love following the breakup.

His bio on the app reportedly reads: “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!