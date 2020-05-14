EXO Members Reunite To Send Off Leader Suho As He Enlists In The Military.

Korean pop star and EXO band member Suho has been enlisted at the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. This is a mandatory military service for every South Korean youth. Suho will be undergoing 4 weeks of basic training before he is assigned to work as a public service worker.

Following the tradition, the boys did what they had to do before a member began their service. The EXO band members posed together for some photos to wish him well. The pictures shared on Lysn app, saw Chanyeol, Chen, Suho, Kai, Baekhyun and Sehun all together. Their band member Lay wasn’t able to be send off Suho in person as he was in China, Lay shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Let’s love. Goodbye, leader”.

Suho first announced the news of his enlistment on May 4, when he wrote a note for his fans on the Lysn app. The note read – “Hello to our EXO-Ls. This is Suho. I wanted to tell everyone today so I made this post. I’ll be doing my mandatory military service soon on May 14”.

He added – “I think I will really miss our EXO-Ls during that time. Hoping EXO-Ls who think of me and love me every day to always be healthy.“Thank you very much and I love you. We are one. EXO, Let’s Love”. Suho will be turning 29 on May 22nd.

Suho is the third member of EXO to be enlisted in the military. He follows his band members – Xiumin, who was enlisted for his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier on May 7, 2019, and their vocalist D.O. who was enlisted on July 1, 2019.

