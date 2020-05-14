When Angelina Jolie & Ex-Husband Billy Bob Thorton Wore Each Other’s Blood Vial Necklaces & SHOCKED The Entire World

Angelina Jolie is one of the most beautiful and dignified actresses of Hollywood. The Tourist actress is always making headlines either because of her personal life or professional life. Before marrying actor Brad Pitt, she was married to Billy Bob Thorton for three years.

Angelina & Billy in love with each other on the sets of Pushing Tin in 1999 and got married in 2000. Jolie was his fifth wife, after Melissa Lee Gatlin (1978-1980), Toni Lawrence (1986-1988), Cynda Williams (1990-1992) and Pietra Dawn Cherniak (1993-1997).

One of the reasons the couple broke up was because of having different lifestyles. Thorton revealed, “We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle. So, that’s really—that’s the only reason we’re probably not still together, maybe, because of a different path in life we wanted to take,” Billy laughed.

While they were together, both of them wore blood vial necklaces of each other’s blood and it became one of the biggest news at that point in time. Billy spoke to the students of Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film & Television back then and was asked about his famous jewellery piece.

“[A] vial of blood is very simple. Angie came home one day with a kit she bought,” Thorton said. “You know those lockets you buy that are clear and you put a picture of your grannie in it or something like that and wear it around your neck? That’s what it was. She bought two of those. We were apart a lot because she’s off making Tomb Raider and I’m making Monster’s Ball. We were on opposite ends—we see each other for two weeks and whatever.”

He further added, “She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter’s baby hair in one. Same thing. From that we were wearing quart jars of blood around our necks,” he joked as the crowd laughed. He added, “And we were vampires and we lived in a dungeon.”

The couple divorced each other in 2003 and since then they’ve been in touch and good friends.

