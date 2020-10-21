Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Wants Tom Cruise To Be A Part Of The Film?

Just like us, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is also excited for his DC film, Black Adam. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The first look that as released at the FanDome intensified the buzz. Now as per the latest update, The Rock has begun recruiting actors to star alongside him in the movie and wants none other than Tom Cruise. Below are all the details.

Yes, you aren’t daydreaming, but this might happen for real. As per the buzz, Dwayne Johnson, who is leaving no stone unturned to make his ambitious project perfect, wants the best for it. For the same, he wants Tom Cruise to enter the project and make it, even more, starrier and massive.

As per We Got This Covered, even the studio is keen on getting Tom Cruise onboard for Black Adam. It is being said that DC is ready to go any lengths to accommodate Cruise in the narrative. There are no details as to what character the Mission Impossible actor will play, but the rumours are that Dwayne Johnson wants to work with Tom at any cost.

Meanwhile, it is not just the Rock who is eager to work with Tom Cruise. The high profile star is even eyed by DC’s competitor studio, Marvel. The MCU big wigs wanted Cruise to enter the alternate universe as the Iron Man. If both the deals work out, the possibility of which is a bare minimum, he will be a high profile star working in both DCEU and MCU at the same time. Not the first one, though.

Alongside Tom Cruise, reports also had that DC is planning to sign Dwayne Johnson for as many films as they possibly can. The grapevine has that the studio has already chalked out a 10 film deal for the star. There is too much of The Rock waiting for us, and we aren’t complaining.

What is your take on Dwayne Johnson wanting to work with Tom Cruise in Black Adam? Let us know in the comments section below. Stick to Koimoi for more.

