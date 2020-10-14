If there’s one movie whose shooting is going on in a full swing, it’s Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible 7. The star cast resumed the shooting in August in the UK. So far, we have seen several clips and pics of high octane stunts from the sets. Director Christopher McQuarrie is leaving no stone unturned to make the movie look every bit spectacular on the screen.

Currently, the actors are shooting in Rome. Earlier, we saw a few pics of Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell shooting for an action scene. In the pics, the actors looked a bit terrified as they were standing beside a car. The actor looked handsome in a white shirt, grey waistcoat and matching pants. On the other hand, Hayley looked striking in a white shirt and black pants.

Today, we have some new pics from the sets clicked yesterday. In these photos from Mission: Impossible 7 sets in Rome, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are wearing the same clothes. What’s interesting is this time we get a clear view of the entire action sequence. It’s not entirely a car chase sequence, but a gun shooting action scene.

In the pics, Gregory Sanon is holding a gun in his hands and pointing at Tom and Hayley. Tom is trying to protect the actress from getting attacked. However, one isn’t sure if Gregory’s character is trying to harm them or protect them. In another pic, actor Shea Whigham is sitting at a car’s bonnet. From the looks of it, it appears as an intense scene from the film. There’s also an image of vehicles and one of them is emitting smoke.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 also stars Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny. The film is set to release on November 9, 2021.

Apart from this, there are reports that Tom Cruise will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reports stated that the actor will essay Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the multiverse. The twist will take place in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong. However, there is no official confirmation about Tom’s MCU’s project.

