The Novel Coronavirus is still very much active in many parts of the world and has affected everyone in one or the other way across. As per the latest buzz, world-famous athlete, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive of COVID-19. The Portugal Soccer Association broke the news. Below are all the details about the same, read on.

While Ronaldo is yet to make any statement about contracting the widespread virus, the federation confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle. As the tweet, the footballer is asymptomatic and has not shown any major health problems as of yet. Ronaldo is following self-isolation to get healed soon.

Even Gary Linekar confirmed the news of Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive, as he wrote, “News in that @Cristiano has tested positive for Coronavirus. I’m sure he’ll see it off as comfortably as he does defenders.”

As per the federation, Cristiano Ronaldo was removed from Portugal’s training camp where he was practising for the country’s Nation Cup Game. The footballer will also not be seen playing on Wednesday as he is in isolation and getting cured. The federation also revealed that after Ronaldo tested positive, the whole team went through tests on Tuesday. And they all are negative.

Breaking the news, in a statement regarding tests following Cristiano Ronaldo‘s news said, “Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol. The game (against Sweden), counting for the qualification phase of the Nations League, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade.” As reported in The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer player to have tested positive of the Coronavirus. The Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had also tested positive in August. Even Neymar and two of his teammates from the French club Paris St.-Germain tested positive after they came back from their vacation.

We wish Cristiano Ronaldo a speedy recovery and await to see him in action on the ground soon. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

