Cristiano Ronaldo might just have gotten hitched! The star footballer, who has been in a relationship with model Georgina Rodríguez for years now, referred to his girlfriend as his wife in a video that is going viral on social media.

In a promotional clip for a fitness brand, Ronaldo gave a glimpse of his workout routine and talked about the things he does in his free time, revealing that he likes to work with his ‘wife.’ The video sparked speculations about the 39-year-old soccer player’s secret marriage with his 30-year-old girlfriend.

Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Georgina Rodríguez His ‘Wife’ in a Social Media Post

On July 29th, fitness brand Whoop shared a video featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, where the Al Nassr captain is seen working out at his home gym. Discussing his fitness regime, Ronaldo said, “Most important thing is, it’s not what you do, it’s you have to do. When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home.”

“I can push her, and she can push me too,” the Portuguese player added. The video went viral in no time as fans started wondering if Ronaldo had secretly tied the knot with Georgina Rodríguez. At the time of writing, the post has over 640k likes and is flooded with comments from fans who are speculating over the footballer’s marital status.

Ronaldo’s Rep Comments on the Speculations

After the video went viral, Ronaldo’s rep came forward to release a statement. However, they neither confirmed nor denied the footballer’s wedding rumors and said, “At this time, I have no knowledge of whether or not Cristiano is married to Georgina.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez have been together for eight years now. The footballer began dating the Argentine-Spanish model and influencer in 2016 and shares two children with her. The former Manchester United earlier talked about his marriage plans in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2022.

“I’m not thinking about that, but I can see [it] in the future. I think she [Georgina] deserves that. It’s something that’s not coming now in my plan but in the future. Yes, I want it,” Ronaldo said at the time.

