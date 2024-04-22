The Khalnayak of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, is a force of nature, depicting and living a larger-than-life life. His life has become a biopic as he continues to work and dominate cinema. But this superstar is also known to be deeply emotional about his family, especially his children. While Dutt‘s life is discussed, little is known about his now-growing kid’s interests. Did you know Sanjay’s son, Shahraan Dutt, plays football professionally and is on the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo?

Shahraan Dutt, son of famous Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, best known for films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Agneepath, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, among others, has recently emerged as a budding footballing talent, making his father proud.

In the past, Sanjay Dutt has talked about his strong bond with his son Shahraan over football. They frequently talk about tactics, strategies, and their favorite teams and players. In 2022, Sanjay disclosed that his son, an avid football player, was a Middle Eastern junior football team member.

Shahraan plays in the Al Nassr Under 14 team, which recently took over the spotlight after the signing of Global Footballing Sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. In their recent game against Barcelona Academy Dubai’s Under 14 team, Shahraan Dutt’s footballing skills were on full display, as the young talent was seen controlling the game while skillfully evading the opposing players.

His mother, Maanayata, recently took to Instagram to shower her son with praise for his incredible performance during the match, saying, “You are not just a part of my world, but my entire world. I may have given you the gift of life, but you gave me a reason to live. I love you with all my heart. You make us proud @duttshahraan ❤️ amazing under 14 game for @alnassr #uae vs @barcaacademy #dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

Being part of Al Nassr’s youth team means that Shahraan Dutt has a significant role model to look up to. If recent events are any indication, the young star certainly has a bright future ahead and will undoubtedly make his parents proud. Salman Khan, also Sanjay’s dear friend, recently met up with Shahraan in Dubai.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has become the go-to person for major South hits. He was last seen in a unique role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo. He has signed on to a palette of multilingual films like Double i-Smart, KD: The Devil, and Welcome to the Jungle!

