We recently talked about how Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is the Munna Bhai 3, aka Munna Bhai Chale Amerika, we never got & now director Rajkumar Hirani went on record to talk about the film. Amidst Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki’s decent run at the box office, Hirani reminisced about Sanjay Dutt and his love for the Munna Bhai franchise.

He also gave a strong hint at the franchise’s threequel, giving Munna & Circuit fans another ray of hope. Just imagine we’re still talking about films that were released 20 years ago (Munna Bhai in 2003, Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006) & that says a lot about the love they still possess.

It shows how fans are still waiting with bated breath, and if Raju unites with Sanju, it will prove to be a destined blockbuster no matter what the story is. Hirani, in his latest review, talked about being confused between 4-5 incomplete scripts for Munna Bhai 3. He also revealed how even Sanju wants him to direct one more film in the beloved franchise.

Struggle with Munna Bhai is real!

In his conversation with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani said, “Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yahi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai… (The struggle with this film is that the first two films were blockbuster hits, and I have five half-written scripts. I feel that if I don’t reach the level of those two films, I won’t be able to make the third one. I have one story that can be made, but some stories get outdated, so only time will tell.)”

Sanju wants to return as Munna Bhai!

He also said, “Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi ye ‘Dunki’ khatam hui hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahaniyo ka. Mann toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai, par kab woh mujhe abhi nahin pata. (Sanju and I often discuss about Munna Bhai 3. He also tells me to make it. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki just got finished. Now, I will go through the collection of the old stories that I have. I really want to make Munna Bhai 3, but I don’t know when).”

Well, Mr. Hirani, with Sanjay Dutt, even many of us think you should definitely come with Munna Bhai 3. Though the ‘Chale Amerika’ story might be from the five half-written scripts recycled as Dunki, we’re sure you’ll have another story up your sleeve that will surely bring back the vintage Hirani.

