Dunki Box Office Collection Day 8: Stays Decent On 2nd Thursday, All Eyes On Momentum In The 2nd Weekend Now

It was a decent Thursday for Dunki as 8.21 crores more came in. The film has seen a reasonable drop when compared to Tuesday’s collections of 11.56 crores. The reason Tuesday is being referred to is because Monday was Christmas, and hence, collections were bound to be high at 24.32 crores. However, the real game was from Tuesday onwards, and though there have been drops, they are under control.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now reached 160.22 crores, and today, there will be a bit of a drop again. However, collections should pick up again tomorrow. The jump won’t be that insane 40-50% kind, which is usually seen with blockbuster films that are expected in a big way. Since the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film has found appreciation in pockets, the jump would be more in the 20-30% range from tomorrow. As for today, as long as it stays over the 7 crores mark, it would be fair enough.

The next major milestone of the film is 200 crores, and while it would be nice to see that happen by Sunday itself, it would be difficult. However, in the coming weekdays, it will happen for sure, and then there will be bonus numbers that will keep getting added to the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

