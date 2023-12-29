Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying the best phase at the box office. After a smashing comeback with Pathaan, he raised the bar with Jawan, and now, with Dunki, he’s set to deliver another pleasant success for Bollywood. Amid this, he has once again shown his dominance in the overseas market and proved why he’s known as the King of overseas. Keep reading to know more!

Dunki marked the debut collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. It’s the collaboration fans have been waiting for so long. Upon its release on 21st December, the film opened to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth. The reactions were quite shocking, but the box office numbers tell a different story.

Dunki’s successful run in the overseas market

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the biggest Indian superstar in the overseas market. Even his domestic failures have done well at the international box office, and in 2023, he’s a completely different beast. His latest release, Dunki, has now turned out to be a huge success internationally. As per the latest update, the film has crossed the 120 crore milestone.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sixth 100 crore grosser in overseas

As per the official update, Dunki earned 305 crores gross at the worldwide box office in 7 days. Out of it, 125.63 crores gross is contributed by the overseas market. With this, Shah Rukh Khan has scored his 6th century internationally. Before this, his My Name Is Khan, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Pathaan, and Jawan achieved this feat.

With a gross of 125.63 crores, Dunki has also surpassed the lifetime collection of My Name Is Khan and Chennai Express. It’s currently SRK’s 4th highest-grossing film in the overseas market.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s 100 crore grossers in the overseas market:

Pathaan (2023) – 412 crores gross Jawan (2023) – 406 crores gross Dilwale (2015) – 180.09 crores gross Dunki (2023) – 125.63 crores gross Chennai Express (2013) – 121 crores gross My Name Is Khan (2010) – 113 crores gross

Dunki at the Indian box office

In India, Dunki has emerged as a clean success at the box office. Made at a budget of 120 crores, the film earned 152.01 crores net in 7 days. It’ll touch the 200 crore milestone soon.

