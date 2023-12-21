Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, Boman Irani & Vicky Kaushal

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Producers: Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani & Jyoti Deshpande

Dunki Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani – two of the biggest powerhouses coming together for a film was a dream of many movie lovers and when the collaboration was made official, it saw a crazy response. Not just fans but even neutrals were excited to see them together working on a project. Even though Pathaan and Jawan have already made their place in the history books, box office enthusiasts have been predicting the sky is the limit for Dunki.

But have the makers done their best to keep the momentum around Dunki intact? The answer is NO. The promotional material that has been churned out so far is good, but it is not exciting enough to guarantee a sensational debut at the box office. I know that the promos of Rajkumar Hirani films are often average, and they work in the longer run due to the content, but still, limited but intriguing promos could have helped create more buzz.

Apart from this, the clash talks with Salaar have also helped Dunki stay in the headlines and create awareness about its release.

Looking at all these factors, trade experts predicted a start of 35 or 40 crores on a regular Thursday for Dunki, which is very good considering the comedy-drama genre. After a good start, it is expected to take it forward based on word-of-mouth.

Dunki Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Dunki has arrived in theatres all across the country, and the occupancy reports have been good so far. It’s not a front-loaded mass entertainer like Pathaan and Jawan, so 50 crores or 60 crores were never in the picture. The film is doing well for itself and is aiming for a start of over 30 crores for sure. It can go higher depending upon the night occupancies.

Talking about the positives, Dunki has been receiving mostly positive reviews from critics, and the word-of-mouth, too, has been decent. There are some who are even calling it an average affair, but no one is outrightly rejecting the film. These talks will help the film, at least during the opening weekend.

Another thing is that Dunki has managed to get a solid screen/show count for itself against Salaar (releasing tomorrow), so the film will enjoy the benefit of an extended Christmas weekend till Monday and try to maximize its business through family audiences.

Now, coming to the negatives, Dunki isn’t enjoying extraordinary feedback from the audience, so it won’t have the kind of run that Rajkumar Hirani’s films usually enjoy. In fact, it might even happen that after the holiday season ends, Salaar might take away some screens. Of course, a lot depends on how Salaar turns out to be. If the film is good, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will suffer a major dent in the Hindi belt, and if it’s not good, Dunki will automatically be in the driver’s seat.

Dunki Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Dunki won’t be a box office hit of the epic level that we have been used to in 2023. Still, considering the reported budget of 120 crores and its genre, it’ll be a successful affair at the Indian box office. It is expected to earn 180-210 crores.

So, it will be a hat-trick of success for Shah Rukh Khan!

Must Read: Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani, This Isn’t Something We Expected After Waiting So Long!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram