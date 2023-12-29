Bollywood had many reasons to smile in 2023, as this year has been a complete turnaround after the dull phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The year started with a bang with Pathaan’s blockbuster business and will end sweetly with Dunki. Amid this glorious run, The Kerala Story was one of the biggest surprises. It has now finished as Bollywood’s most profitable film of the year, leaving behind biggies like Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal. Keep reading to know more!

Before we start, we would like to let you know that the list of profitable films we will mention further in the story consists of only Bollywood films and no Hindi dubbed versions of any other languages. The list will feature films with only 100% or more returns at the Indian box office. In total, 8 Bollywood films are featured on the list.

The Kerala Story – Led by Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story was surrounded by several controversies upon its release. However, it didn’t affect the run as the film left everyone’s jaw dropped by earning 238.27 crores against a budget of 30 crores. It earned staggering returns of 694.23%.

Gadar 2 – Sunny Deol’s return as Tara Singh and fight against Pakistan created rage among the masses. Despite negative reviews, the film enjoyed a record-breaking run at the Indian box office and earned 525.50 crores against a budget of 75 crores. It enjoyed returns of 600.66%.

Animal – The lethal combo of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga did fireworks at the Indian box office. It benefitted immensely due to controversies surrounding it and is still running in theatres. Currently standing at 537.27 crores, the film has made returns of 168.63% so far, against a cost of 200 crores.

12th Fail – Made at just a budget of 20 crores, Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail was a solid success at the Indian box office. Purely on the basis of positive word-of-mouth, the film did a business of 51.93 crores and earned returns of 159.65%.

OMG 2 – This Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer was indulged in a clash with Gadar 2, and despite that, the film did impressive business of 150 crores due to positive reactions from the audience. It made returns of 130.76% against a budget of 65 crores.

Pathaan – This Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the first mega-hit of Bollywood in 2023. Not only did it give SRK a historic comeback, but it also broke almost all pre-existing records at the Indian box office. Made at a budget of 250 crores, the film did a business of 543.22 crores and enjoyed returns of 117.28%.

Jawan – It’s another record smasher from Shah Rukh Khan. Made at a budget of 300 crores, Jawan did a splendid business of 640.42 crores at the Indian box office, surpassing Pathaan’s achievements. It enjoyed returns of 113.47%.

Fukrey 3 – Last on the list is the multistarrer comedy led by Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and others. All thanks to the goodwill of the first two installments and favorable word-of-mouth, Fukrey 3 managed to earn 95.54 crores at the Indian box office against a cost of 45 crores. It enjoyed returns of 112.31%.

As we can see, the list is topped by The Kerala Story and closed by Fukrey 3. It will remain the same as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will not enter the list. To know more, visit ‘Most Profitable Films Of 2023‘.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

