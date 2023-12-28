2023 will always be remembered as the year in which Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback! After delivering duds back to back, King Khan took four years, one month & 4 days to not only return to the big screen but deliver two back-to-back 1000 crore grossers in Pathaan & Jawan.

Not only that, his third release of the year, Dunki, has surpassed the 300 crore club (at the worldwide box office) within a week of its release. With this, Shah has become the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to earn the gargantuan number of 2500 crore+ in a single year.

The fantastic thing is that the run isn’t completed yet for the star, and the number would go higher than this. It all started on 25th January when Yash Raj Films released Pathaan to bring back Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, bringing not one but numerous box office records.

Pathaan Creating History!

It went on to collect 1050 crore+ at the worldwide box office, creating history to become the only Hindi film to earn 1000 Crore without a re-release & China release. Shah continued to rule the box office with his second release of the year, which only bettered his previous one.

Jawan Ka Jalwa!

Atlee’s Jawan rewrote history upon its release, not only breaching the 1000-crore club yet again for Shah but earning 1150+ crore during its lifetime. With the backing of these two blockbuster monsters, everyone was expecting Dunki to be a hat-trick for King Khan, but unfortunately, that won’t be the case.

Dunki Ka Dunka!

Though Rajkumar Hirani‘s film has earned 305 crores (worldwide) in a week, the 1000-crore mark is a distant dream. But that won’t stop Shah Rukh Khan from being the only actor to breach the 2500 crore mark at the box office in a year. Not just that, no other actor has even surpassed the 1500 crore mark in a single year.

For those who would bring Aamir Khan‘s Dangal to the above debate, remember its India release was in December 2016 & China release was in May 2017. Aamir crossed the 2000 crore mark with a single film, but technically, those were in two different years. Even if you disagree with the above explanation, Shah Rukh Khan remains the only actor to cross 2500 crores in a single year, and it’s still counting.

