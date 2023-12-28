Earlier today, we talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki ruling the rooster in the UK on Christmas day, beating Hollywood biggies like Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom & Wonka. But now we’ve another update with Shah Rukh Khan creating history yet again by registering a box office record, which would be extremely difficult for any actor to cross.

It’s, once again, an overseas record & it’s an extraordinary one this time. The NRI audience has yet again proved to be the die-hard SRK fans giving his film a warm welcome at the box office. The film completes a week at the box office today, and with that, it has already crossed the $5 million mark in North America.

Looks like Dunki has genuinely resonated with the hearts of the NRI audience. The film has left its mark on the international box office, grossing $5 million in North America. With this, SRK is demonstrating sheer dominance across the USA and Canada this year.

With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, SRK has three films that have crossed the $5 million mark in a single year. Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to deliver three $5+ million grossers in a single calendar year. Not just that, he’s the only Indian actor to have 4 $5 million+ grossers in North America.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and RKF presentation, produced by Raju Hirani and Gauri Khan, Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is currently playing in theatres near you.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

