Dunki, led by Shah Rukh Khan, is going smoothly at the Indian box office amid a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. After crossing the 100 crore mark in 4 days, the film is aiming for the 200 crore milestone. In the meantime, Rajkumar Hirani has seen a hike in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, and he has a chance to surpass Siddharth Anand. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Rajkumar Hirani’s current status in Directors’ Ranking

Earlier, Rajkumar Hirani had 850 points to his credit. After Dunki entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Hirani saw an increment of 100 points, taking his tally up to 950 points. As of now, he’s in a tie with Siddharth Anand, who also has a score of 950 points. However, Anand is placed higher, at the 2nd position, because he has one 500 crore net grosser in the form of Pathaan, while Hirani has none.

Still, Rajkumar Hirani has a chance of surpassing Anand, and it will happen if Dunki manages to enter the 200-crore club. In the first 6 days, the film earned 141.51 crores, and it is highly possible that it might cross 200 crores before wrapping up its lifetime run. With a 200 crore collection, Hirani will gain 100 more points, thus taking his total to 1050 points and helping him to overtake Siddharth Anand.

Rohit Shetty is ruling at the top with 1250 points. To learn more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ here.

Dunki’s worldwide triumph

Despite a clash with Salaar, Dunki is doing well at the worldwide box office. In the first 6 days, the film has come closer to the milestone of 300 crores. As per the official update, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands at 283.13 crores gross.

