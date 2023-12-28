Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has managed to hold its ground and put a good total at the worldwide box office in the first 6 days. After the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, expectations were sky-high, but the film didn’t live up to them. Still, it has enjoyed a successful run so far if we look at it in isolation. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the dramedy marked the debut collaboration between Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. So, box office enthusiasts obviously pinned their hopes high on this dream combo. Unfortunately, mixed reviews and word-of-mouth turned out to be an obstacle, and the growth was limited throughout the Christmas holiday period. Still, it has turned out to be a success.

Dunki at the worldwide box office

In the first 6 days (till Tuesday), Dunki earned 141.51 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 166.98 crores. Against the reported budget of 120 crores, the film is already a success story in its Indian theatrical run. In overseas, too, it has turned out to be a success and is moving toward the blockbuster verdict.

Internationally, Dunki has raked in 116.15 crores gross so far. So, after combining the overseas gross and Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 283.13 crores gross in 6 days. The film will hit the 300 crore milestone with Wednesday’s update.

Dunki surpasses the worldwide lifetime of Bollywood biggies

With the recent collection update, Dunki has managed to surpass the global lifetime of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crores gross) and Race 3 (270.76 crores gross). It also crossed the Hindi version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (275 crores gross).

With day 7’s update, the film will be surpassing Mission Mangal (287.18 crores gross), Raees (287.71 crores gross), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores gross), Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores gross) and The Kerala Story (293.15 crores gross).

More about Dunki

Released on 21st December, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in key roles. It also stars Vicky Kaushal in a cameo appearance. It is facing stiff competition from Prabhas’ Salaar in the Hindi belt.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

