Dunki Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen with Rajkumar Hirani‘s directorial. The film, which hit the theatres on December 21, has been garnering mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Despite such reviews, it seems to be garnering a generous amount of love from its fans and audience at the box office. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal among others, Dunki has been a success already.

For the unversed, with a reported budget of Rs 120 crore, the film has earned Rs 283 crore worldwide already. As the first week of its release ends, the numbers of day 7 are on expected lines. After the end of a long weekend and now the working days, the film has witnessed an expected slump. Scroll down for details.

As per the early trends flowing in, Dunki has witnessed a predictable drop in its collection on Day 7. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has reportedly earned Rs 9-11 crore*. With the latest collection, its current numbers now stand at Rs 150.51-152.51 crore* (nett). After its release on Christmas, the film enjoyed a great run at the box office during the long weekend.

For the unversed, Dunki earned Rs 11.50 crore on Day 6 at its domestic box office, making it a total of Rs 141.51 crore, while it has minted Rs 283.13 crore worldwide in six days of its release.

Talking about the day-wise collection of Dunki (India nett), it earned Rs 29.20 crore, Rs 20.12 crore, and Rs 25.61 crore on Day 1, 2, and 3, respectively. It later collected Rs 30.70 crore, Rs 24.32 crore, and Rs 11.56 crore on Day 4, Day 5 and Day 6, respectively. With the early trends, it is expected to earn Rs 9-11 crores, making its total of Rs 150.51-152.51 crores*.

Amidst the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter, and it saw him giving some hilarious answers to the netizens. When a fan asked, “Socha Dunki maarne wale se hi puch liya jaaye,” he responded, “Bhai jiska business hai usse karne de. Apna time kisi aur cheez mein laga please #Dunki.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Dunki’s collection? Do let us know.

