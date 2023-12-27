Salaar box office day 6 is here & not much is moving for this Dinosaur at the box office. The dips after a long festive period are totally understandable. But how worse could it get when trade pundits start calling the trend ‘crashing’? Six days in & Prabhas starrer is beginning to show the symptoms to slow down.

The trend is stable and won’t be called as crashing as of now & this is primarily because it still has a few holidays to cash on before packing up the cards. So, is the festive season the real savior for Salaar? Let’s take a look at its latest box office standing.

As per reports flowing in on social media, Prabhas & Prashanth Neel’s actioner as earned in the range of 16-18 crore (nett, all India) on its day 6. It’s a 30% drop from day 5, and that’s a stable situation to be in.

On its box office day 5, Salaar collected 23 crores (nett, all India), which came in after the film enjoyed the long Christmas weekend. The grand total of the movie after six days could be in the range of 295-297 crores. Ideally, the 300 crore club should have been crossed by now, but the mixed response restricted it from doing so.

The clash with Dunki is also another main reason why the numbers aren’t as high as many hoped after the explosive reaction Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 received with the same director. It still has some ground to cover as New Year’s weekend awaits.

Talking about Neel’s direction in the film, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More wrote in Salaar movie review, “Right from the opening scene, Prashanth Neel takes you into his typical dark world, where there are a lot of slow motions and over-the-top shots. Many scenes are enjoyable on the big screen, but there are a couple of scenes, including the one where Prabhas breaks the chain fetters with just a strong jerk of his hand, which is too much to digest.”

