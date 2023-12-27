Salaar advance booking had left fans worried because of a major dip post the Christmas festivities. With regular working days coming into the picture, many feared a downward trend. But there’s good news because Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s film has witnessed a major boost today. Scroll below for updates on pre-booking sales on day 6.

Prabhas’ film had unlocked new milestones with its advance booking numbers ahead of release. The action thriller surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (46.10 crores gross) to record the highest pre-booking sale of 2023. It was way ahead in its box office battle against Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which was released a day ago on December 21, 2023. The following days maintained a steady pace, but a worrisome dip of almost 61% was witnessed yesterday.

Salaar Advance Booking Day 6

As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Salaar brought advance booking collections of a whopping 7.85 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 6. This is a sudden and unexpected rise of about 46.8% from yesterday’s sales of 5.35 crores gross.

Around 3.78 lakhs+ tickets have been sold so far. Instead of the mid-week blues, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s film has shown a boost. The film needs to maintain a strong hold now in order to conclude this week on a good note.

Salaar Advance Booking Controversy

It is to be noted that early morning shows of Salaar’s Hindi dubbed version were scheduled at several places, and they were surprisingly sold out.

A twist in the tale was witnessed when these shows were suddenly canceled. But that collection has been included in this data. It could be a technical glitch or some other issue, so it’ll be interesting to see how much the film earns at the end of the day.

Salaar Budget

Prashanth Neel’s latest release is mounted on a staggering budget of 350-400 crores. It has made a total earning of 279 crores across all languages in the last five days. So the cost could impact the overall verdict if the film doesn’t maintain its hold and pick up during the weekends.

There is little to no competition at the box office until the arrival of Fighter on January 25, 2024. The film is also trending better than Dunki, so the opportunity is definitely up for grabs.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

