Salaar (Hindi) hung in there reasonably well on Tuesday as 9 crores* more came in. This is on the expected line since the trend was good over the extended weekend. Of course, it was not mindblowing but then it was not flat either, and hence there were always expectations that a near 10 crores score would come in.

Of course, had Salaar gotten into a double-digit score as well then it would have been even better. However, the Prabhas starrer has missed that by just a whisker, and in days to follow if it sustains on the same lines then 150 crores lifetime total is there for the taking.

Meanwhile, there are quite a few shows that can already be seen booked for the coming few days. It’s apparent that there is corporate booking which had taken place, something that hasn’t happened for the first time ever and won’t be the last time too. However, what’s surprising is that it has happened during regular weekdays when typically such tools are utilised to gain box office momentum and also help spread word of mouth through a larger segment of audiences in the opening weekend.

While one waits to see the kind of impact that these bookings on select shows have in the overall outcome of Salaar, currently the total stands at 74 crores*.

