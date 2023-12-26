The box office war between Salaar and Dunki is adding twists and turns with every passing day, and today is nothing new. Keeping all things in mind, Prabhas starrer has to be the one that was heavily marketed for being mounted on a monumental budget.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film, on the other hand, kept it simple, with minimal promotions being a Rajkumar Hirani film. The makers somewhere had the trust that, being a Hirani film, it would work at the box office owing to its word of mouth, and that seems to be the case.

Though Salaar was marketed as a Pan-Indian film, the reliance on the Hindi language was heavy, and in fact, the Hindi trailer had over 1.5 times the views than the Telugu one. Let’s take a look at how well North India has accepted the Hindi version of the film compared to what Dunki has been doing.

Amidst the whole release date controversy, Salaar was released a day after Dunki, and it has collected 80.35 crores (nett) with its Hindi version. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s film has infiltrated the 100 crore club, collecting 129.92 crores (nett).

Both the films are doing well for themselves at the box office, and each star is playing to his strengths. Earlier today, we reported how Dunki, owing to Shah’s overseas stardom, managed to cross not one or two but nine films’ lifetime total in just four days.

While talking about Shah’s performance in the film, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More, in his Dunki movie review, wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan fits in with ease in Rajkumar Hirani’s canvas—his charm and style of humor suit well for Hardy’s character. Throughout the film, his presence seems effortless. In a court scene, he’s brilliant, though.”

