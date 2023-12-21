After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan’s most-anticipated film, Dunki, hit the screens today. The film, which marks SRK’s first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others in pivotal roles. Since its release in the morning, the film has been receiving lukewarm responses from critics and audiences. While a section found it good, others called its 2nd half boring. On its release day, celebrated singer Shaan has made a big reveal.

A while back, the Chaar Kadam singer took to his official X account and revealed that his song had been dropped from the film. As he didn’t divulge many details, he said that Rajkumar Hirani decided to drop it on the edit table, and he was very transparent about it.

Shaan wrote on X, “Good Morning !!! Aaj #Dunki Day hai … im super excited!! CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IT !! I’m sure Everyone is Going to love the Movie !!! I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film. the song, a beautiful breezy duet (with @shreyaghoshal) “Durr kahi Durr” was recorded and also picturised in Kashmir .. but on the edit table .. it was #RajuHirani ‘s call to drop the song .. (after a lot of contemplation…)”

Further clearing the air about having no hard feelings about the same, his Tweet read further, “He was very transparent about it with me.. and I really appreciate that.. and I fully understand that the Film is top priority. Hopefully You will get to hear the Song in His Future Project .. but not in #Dunki…”

Reacting to his Tweet, netizens call it disappointing. One wrote, “I am sad as it looks like a good song was taken away from us but hope we will really get to hear it someday or even if they just release the audio that would be enough,” while “We wanted your song. may be it wasn’t fitting in the screenplay. In next movie it will be there for sure. Hirani is genius.”

A third user wrote, “From the very 1st song of Dunki released I was waiting when yours one gonna be OUT. Thanks for the clarity. Hope to see you collaborating with @ipritamofficial more in future.”

The fourth one commented, “Really disappointing to hear that @singer_shaan sir… Was expecting something memorable like “Char Kadam” from you after a long time.. Can you ask them to release it as a deleted song later.. Please…”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shaan’s song being dropped from Dunki? Do let us know.

