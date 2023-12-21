After waiting so long, the dream collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, is finally here. Was it worth all the hype and months of buzz? Let me share my experience of watching the film till the interval!

So, finally, I am done with the first half of Dunki, and before I get to anything, let me say that Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma is irresistible, and his presence on the screen is enough to make you smile. While in Pathaan and Jawan, he impressed us with his action avatar; his happy-go-lucky Hardy, too, is likable.

Right from the first frame, Dunki reminds us that this is a colorful canvas of Rajkumar Hirani. There’s plenty of situational humor with emotional scenes placed whenever needed. The film takes its own time getting to the main crux, and that’s donkey flight.

But wait, it’s not everything bling, as Dunki has shortcomings, too. If you’re a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani, there’s some disappointment for you. Characters in Hirani’s films have always been memorable, but here, none of the characters manage to stay with you.

So far, it’s a mixed feeling for me. Let’s see how the second half of Dunki turns out to be!

