Prabhas’ fans, who are anticipating the release of Salaar, have huge expectations from the film and from the director, Prashant Neel, as well. Despite enjoying a humongous fan following, the actor has been waiting to rise at the box office as king, once again, as he did during the release of Baahubali. Since the release of SS Rajamouli’s grand spectacle, Prabhas is yet to taste success with his film. Be it his last release, Adipurush that backfired, or Radhy Shyam alongside Pooja Hedge, he eagerly waits to take the box office by storm.

Helmed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, the film will mark the biggest clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, which will hit the screens within a few hours. Amidst the battle between the two most-anticipated films of 2023, the director has shed some light on his leading man’s previous box office disasters. Scroll down.

Filmmaker Prashant Neel, who’s on the promotional spree of his upcoming film Salaar, was recently asked about Prabhas’ consecutive flops. In his reply, he compared him to Shah Rukh Khan and asserted that ‘a star is always a star’. For the unversed, after the debacle of Zero in 2018, SRK made an astonishing comeback with Pathaan early this year. While he appeared in a cameo appearance in films like The Zoya Factor, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, he treated fans with a full-fledged action hero role in Siddharth Anand directorial.

Referring to the same, Prashant Neel told PTI, “Prabhas is a big star. After ‘Baahubali’, he became the biggest star. People are not going to forget something like that. Stars have always been stars; they can have one flop or 20 flops, they just need to give one hit. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan showed us that a star is always a star, there’s no denying that.”

Reacting to Salaar Vs Dunki, Neel said that he doesn’t get involved in the logistics of what happens after he makes the film. He added that he has to make a movie on a given budget and he has to give it to them at a time that they want to release.

Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy, will release on the big screen on December 22, 2023 i.e., a day after Dunki.

