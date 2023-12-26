Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has entered the 200 crore club (worldwide) in just five days, thanks to Shah’s firm hold in the international markets. Its nasty box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar has resulted in what everyone kind of predicted the outcome to be. But, despite all the roadblocks, Rajkumar Hirani’s yet another attempt at bringing back families together in cinema halls rejoicing in the festive spirit seems to be doing its thing.

In India, the film has managed to clock 105.63 crores in 5 days, which proves why SRK certainly deserves to flaunt the tag of ‘Overseas Box Office King.’ Why so? Many of you may ask! It’s because the film has collected in a similar range internationally as it has earned back home.

At this pace, it looks like the overseas collections will soon surpass the domestic collections as the Christmas festive season internationally is more dominant than in India. There are multiple leaves allowed, and people crave to watch films that could give them a warm hug, and that’s why makers smartly chose the Christmas window to release their movies.

Standing tall at 211.13 crores (worldwide), Dunki not only entered the 200 crore club in style but also surpassed not one or two but nine films at a stretch. Those films include Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores), Singham Returns (201 crores), PadMan (203.05 crores), Kesari (205.54 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores), Gangubai Kathiawadi (208.17 crores), Chhichore (208.42 crores), Kaabil (209.50 crores) & Hichki (210.81 crores).

Remember, all these are lifetime totals (worldwide), and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has crossed them within just five days of its release. Rajkumar Hirani’s film will only go upwards from here as the festive season is still on.

Talking about the film, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More, in his Dunki movie review, said, “Despite the big team of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, the film fails to pack a punch. They had an interesting concept of illegal immigration in hand but failed to develop it into a better story. The film seems unconvincing at points, and it could have been much better. There are some genuinely funny moments and emotional scenes that take Dunki to a high level, but overall, the momentum isn’t maintained. Even the characters don’t stand out.”

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Day 6 Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Suffers A 68% Drop Post Christmas Festivities But All Is Too Well!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News