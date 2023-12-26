Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, is already successful. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is made on a low budget of 120 crores, a number already achieved during its extended opening weekend. There’s been a major drop in advance booking collection on day 6 at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

So far, Dunki has earned 128.63 crores* at the Indian box office. The film was released on December 21, 2023. It witnessed a box office battle with Prabhas & Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, which was released on December 22, 2023. Animal also continues to attract footfalls despite limited screens. But Shah Rukh Khan starrer has managed a good run at the ticket windows despite all odds.

Dunki Advance Booking Day 6

Rajkumar Hirani directorial made the most of its first extended weekend. The film maintained a strong hold, although the expectations from the Christmas box office were higher. Albeit, the film has now entered the weekdays, and the real test begins now!

As per the latest updates flowing in, Dunki has added 2.60 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 6. This is a dip of almost 68% compared to yesterday’s earnings of 8.29 crores gross. However, the comparison won’t entirely be fair because yesterday marked a partial holiday due to Christmas festivities across the nation.

Around 1.18 lakhs+ tickets have been sold so far. In an ideal scenario, the drop would have been a worrisome affair. But Dunki has been made on a low budget of 120 crores.

Dunki Budget & Returns

Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already recovered its budget at the box office. Now, it is run for profits, so whatever will be added to the kitty is a bonus. The film might take some time to achieve the ‘hit’ verdict, but this run must be appreciated, given the genre and the box office clash with Salaar.

It is also to be noted that Dunki opened to mixed reviews from the audience. But the positive word-of-mouth has grown over a period of time, which is working very well in its favor.

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the dramedy stars Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film also marks a special appearance by Vicky Kaushal. It is based on the illegal immigration technique of Donkey Flights.

Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumari Hirani Films have jointly produced Dunki.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

