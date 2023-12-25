Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection (After 24 Days): Set To Be Vicky Kaushal’s Highest Grosser Of 2023 By Going Past Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Even at limited screenings and reduced shows, Sam Bahadur is chugging along. The film is in its fourth week and is still not cooling off. It brought in 2.70 crores over the weekend gone by, and that’s a good enough score, especially considering the fact that both Dunki and Salaar are playing alongside and they have their own battle in progress. Moreover, Animal hasn’t gone anywhere either and is still in circulation. In such a scenario, if Sam Bahadur is still playing, then that’s truly remarkable.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has now reached a score of 84.90 crores, and that’s easily 10 crores more than what one thought would be its lifetime total in the best-case scenario. After its second week, one just pegged the final number at 75 crores, but then the trend has been rather impressive ever since. That’s the reason why those 1 crore odd addition that have happened on many days ever since has their price worth in gold, as that has taken the film closer to the 90 crore mark.

Vicky Kaushal’s last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, scored 88 crores at the box office, and Sam Bahadur will now comfortably surpass that. In fact now it can be said quite confidently that if not for the clash with Animal, the film would have definitely entered the 100 crore Club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

