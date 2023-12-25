Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang and was expected to close the year on the same lines. But things do not seem to work in Dunki’s favor since the film showed a marginal decline in the advance booking numbers for the Christmas Holiday. The Rajkumar Hirani film opened at 29.20 crore and is trying to maintain the pace.

For the 5th day, which is the Christmas Holiday, the film was supposed to take a jump, but at least the advance booking numbers do not promise the same. Currently, the pre-sale for the fifth day stands at a gross collection of 8.29 crore without blocked seats.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s film has been receiving mixed reactions since day 1. While it opened in the range of 50+ crore worldwide despite getting a clean and solo release, with Prabhas arriving a day later with Salaar, no magic happened on the number front for the opening day as well.