Shah Rukh Khan started the year with a bang and was expected to close the year on the same lines. But things do not seem to work in Dunki’s favor since the film showed a marginal decline in the advance booking numbers for the Christmas Holiday. The Rajkumar Hirani film opened at 29.20 crore and is trying to maintain the pace.
For the 5th day, which is the Christmas Holiday, the film was supposed to take a jump, but at least the advance booking numbers do not promise the same. Currently, the pre-sale for the fifth day stands at a gross collection of 8.29 crore without blocked seats.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s film has been receiving mixed reactions since day 1. While it opened in the range of 50+ crore worldwide despite getting a clean and solo release, with Prabhas arriving a day later with Salaar, no magic happened on the number front for the opening day as well.
Trending
Dunki Witnesses A Drop
The social drama, also starring Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others, witnessed an almost 36% drop in the advance booking numbers from the previous day and registered only an 8.29 crore gross collection. With Almost 2.7 lakh tickets for around 10 thousand shows, this is not a promising number.
All Hopes On Ticket Window
Now, while the Christmas holiday in advance has not lured the audiences into watching Dunki for sure, all hopes rely on same-day ticket sales, which are still expected to turn the tables for this Shah Rukh Khan film. Fingers crossed.
Christmas Advance Not Doing Well For Prabhas!
Interestingly, even Prabhas’ film Salaar has witnessed a drop for the Christmas holiday, which might be an indication that the ticket sale for the Holiday might be immediate rather than well planned in advance.
A drop in Salaar’s advance booking number for Christmas day has definitely re-ignited the hope for Dunki to actually perform well on the Christmas Holiday.
Sunday Numbers Push Hopes
Sunday has been phenomenal for Dunki, with Shah Rukh Khan‘s film performing on the lines of its opening day and bringing in about 30 crore on the fourth day, Sunday, December 24. Currently, the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office in four days.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Box Office 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Rules The List Of Top 10 Highest Net Grossers With Jawan’s 640 Crores, Prabhas’ Salaar To Make A Smashing Entry Today!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News