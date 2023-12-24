2023 has truly been the year of Shah Rukh Khan! The superstar returned to his best form and destroyed the Indian box office left, right, and center. It started with Pathaan, and with Jawan, he’s sitting right at the top of the list of highest Indian net grossers of the year. Speaking about the industry, Bollywood is clearly dominating. Keep reading to know more!

Jawan is at the top!

After a hiatus of 4 years, Shah Rukh Khan made a dream comeback at the Indian box office. In January, he came with YRF’s Pathaan and gave Bollywood its first-ever 500-crore film. In its lifetime run, the spy thriller amassed 543.22 crores. Then, he came up with Jawan in September and made Pathaan’s collection smaller.

With a record-breaking opening, Jawan saw an extraordinary trend and in the lifetime run, it earned a staggering 640.42 crores at the Indian box office. It is currently the highest net grosser of the year and is expected to end up remaining in the same position. Below Jawan, it’s again an SRK film as Pathaan holds the 2nd spot.

Bollywood has 7 films in the top 10

After the pandemic ended, Bollywood struggled at the box office amid a storm of pan-India releases. However, in 2023, it’s in total control. To date, in the list of highest net grossers, Bollywood has 7 films out of 10. Apart from Jawan and Pathaan, there are Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (532.77 crores and counting), Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (525.50 crores), Prabhas’ Adipurush (288.20 crores), Tiger 3 (282.08 crores) and The Kerala Story (238.27 crores).

Please note that Adipurush is considered a Bollywood film as well as a Tollywood film, as it was simultaneously shot in both languages.

Kollywood makes its mark!

After Bollywood, Kollywood has made its impact on the list with 3 films out of the top 10. There are Rajinikanth’s Jailer (345 crores), Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (342 crores), and Ponniyin Selvan 2 (182 crores) on the list.

Take a look at the top 10 highest net grossers of 2023 at the Indian box office:

Jawan – 640.42 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Animal – 532.77 crores (still running) Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores Jailer – 345 crores Leo – 342 crores Adipurush – 288.20 crores Tiger 3 – 282.08 crores The Kerala Story – 238.27 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 182 crores

Salaar to enter the list!

Prabhas’ Salaar has already raked in 152-154 crores in the first 2 days, and today, it’ll be crossing 200 crores. So, by pushing Ponniyin Selvan 2 out of the list, Salaar will be making a smashing entry.

