Prabhas has been riding very high on success with Salaar’s box office. The film opened at 178.70 crore worldwide, beating most of the biggies. It was the highest opening day of 2023 worldwide. In fact, it is the third-highest opening worldwide in the history of Indian Cinema. However, the Baahubali actor has achieved a rare feat. with the day 1 box office collection of Salaar.

Interestingly, this will not be the first time he has achieved this rare feature. He has already done this unimaginable dare three times before with his monsters – Baahubali 2, Saaho, and Adipurush. With the Prashanth Neel film, he yet again makes this achievement count.

Salaar has opened with a huge net of 92 crore in India. The film is the biggest opener of 2023. In fact, it is the third biggest opener in the history of Indian Cinema. This number is one of the biggest numbers in Prabhas’s career as well.

Prabhas’ Box Office – The Pre-Baahubali Era

Prabhas’ entire career can be divided into the Pre-Baahubali and the Post-Baahubali era. Before Baahubali, he did 16 films. All of these films did a lifetime business that never crossed the 50 crore mark, starting from Eeswar in 2002 to Mirchi in 2013, which was a blockbuster and had a lifetime collection of around 48.60 crore. Prabhas crossed the lifetime collection of all 16 films of this era with Salaar’s Day 1 box office collection.

Prabhas’ Box Office – The Post Baahubali Era

With Baahubali, Prabhas has been a 100 crore star. All his films, Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, Saaho, and Adipurush, have collected multiple crores except Radhe Shyam, which did a lifetime business of 85.80 crores. So Prabhas crossed the lifetime collection of Radhe Shyam as well with Salaar’s opening day at the Box Office.

Aiming The Record For The Fourth Time

Interestingly, Prabhas has beaten the lifetime collections of all his films with his opening day collection for the fourth time with Salaar’s day 1 box office. He has achieved this record before with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Saaho, and Adipurush’s opening day numbers.

A Constant Record For The King Of Openings

Since Prabhas has turned the king of box office openings, delivering close to 100 crore collections on day 1, he will probably always beat the lifetime collections of all his films from the pre-Baahubali era!

Kudos to another achievement!

