Salaar Box Office Collection Day 2 (Hindi): Grows Further On Saturday, To Hit 50 Crores Mark Today

The manner in which Salaar (Hindi) is collecting could well turn out to be a good success story. The first-day numbers were quite good at 15.50 crores and far ahead of expectations. However, as it happens with the South movies, barring an exception or two, collections do dip for even the best of the lot on the second day before jumping again on Sunday. However, in the case of the Hindi version of the film, the numbers have actually increased a bit.

The Prabhas starrer brought in 16 crores* more, which is again an impressive number. Even though the increase in collections isn’t massive, the fact that the film is still collecting in this range and that too in front of competition like Dunki, which is competing with it not just at the multiplexes but even at the single screens, needs to be definitely taken into consideration.

The Prashanth Neel film has already gathered 31.50 crores* in two days. Yes, this is still lesser than the first-day collections of Adipurush (Hindi), but then that film had a different kind of hype altogether and, moreover, had arrived solo. As long as Salaar maintains the same range and then doesn’t dip much on the weekdays, that would be fine. The film should now see a jump in numbers today, and if it’s truly substantial, then it will end up hitting a half-century before looking at consolidating during the weekdays.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Salaar Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Crosses 150 Crore Milestone In No Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News