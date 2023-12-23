Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is enjoying a good run at the box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Released on December 21, 2023, the comedy-drama has made the most of the first Saturday. Scroll below for early estimates of box office collection on day 3.

It was a clash of the titans as Shah Rukh Khan’s film is competing with Prabhas led Salaar at the ticket windows. The action-thriller has been dominating the box office, given the mass appeal and genre of the film. Having said that, Dunki is growing at a beautiful pace if one considers its individual run.

Dunki Early Estimates Day 3

Dunki has made a total of 50.20 crores at the Indian box office so far. It brought 29.20 crores on the opening day and raked in another 21 crores on the second day. Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani’s film has witnessed a further growth of 38-48% from yesterday’s collections.

As per the early trends flowing in, Dunki has added another 29-31 crores to its kitty on day 3. The total collections will now land somewhere between 79.20-81.20 crores.

Dunki is impacted due to Salaar

Shah Rukh Khan starrer could have worked way better had there been no capacity issues. The film is witnessing a fantastic trend in the Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata regions. But given the limited screens due to Salaar, Dunki is suffering in its box office earnings.

New shows have been added in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai regions, given the high demand. The night occupancy would also be phenomenal today, given tomorrow is a holiday.

The fact that the dramedy has grown and brought in a better collection than its opening day, is proof that it has been loved by the audience.

Dunki Worldwide Collections

The film has also added about 22 crores from the overseas market. It made a worldwide collection of 58 crores gross on its opening day. After the conclusion of two days, Dunki has garnered about 103.4 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

