Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki is out in theatres and is raking in good numbers at the Indian box office. On the opening day, the film raked in 29.20 crores and just missed the 30 crore mark. On the following day, it maintained a stronghold and added another 21 crores. Now, again today, there’s a positive movement for the film as growth is seen in the advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

The debut collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani opened to mixed to positive response from critics. However, the audience word-of-mouth has been favorable, and it has started to spread all over. In the case of average or poor content, the film would have gone downhill yesterday itself. But now, it seems that this SRK film is going to show legs in its theatrical run.

Day 3 advance booking of Dunki

As per the trade update, Dunki has sold tickets worth 10.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for Saturday. This is a really good number as there’s growth of almost 15% when compared to yesterday’s 9.15 crore gross. The film is moving in the right direction, and over-the-counter ticket sales are expected to contribute heavily to Saturday’s collection.

If all goes well, Dunki might see a day of 25 crores or even 30 crores coming in today. If that happens, a solid trend on Sunday with a collection of 30 crores+ is definitely on the cards. In the case of this Rajkumar Hirani directorial, there would be no Sunday curse as occupancies would remain strong in the night shows due to the Christmas holiday on Monday.

Salaar is no threat!

Yesterday, Prabhas’ Salaar arrived in theatres, and it opened on a solid note with its Hindi dubbed version. It is carrying positive word-of-mouth among its targeted mass audience and is expected to see a surge in numbers over the weekend. Despite this, it might not dent Dunki’s business to a large extent as Salaar is majorly relying on the audience in mass belts.

Dunki is largely an urban-centric film and would do its best in the multiplexes. On the other hand, Salaar is targeting the maximum numbers from single screens. So, both films can happily co-exist.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

