Salaar has exceeded expectations at the box office. The film was always set to open quite well in the Telugu version. However, one wondered how the Hindi version would open, especially considering the clash with Dunki. There was this whole brouhaha around the screen split, and considering the fact that the Prabhas starrer is so focused on the single screens, the absence of optimal allocation raised doubts about its eventual opening at the box office.

Frankly, a start around 8-10 crores seemed to be on the cards, and even that would have been good, actually, given the circumstances. However, the Prashanth Neel film has done far better, with 15 crores* coming in, which is quite good. To think of it, had the advance booking opened on time for the film, and then the single screens would have been allocated in a better manner, then even 20 crores would have been possible.

The game has just begun for Salaar now because a start like this will give exhibitors added confidence for a more optimal allocation of screens to the film. There is a lot that will unfold for the film from here till Christmas, and that will decide the eventual fate of the film, which, in fact, looks rather positive right now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Movie Review: ‘Angry Young Man’ Prabhas Shines In This Prashanth Neel’s Dark World Of Mass Entertainers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News