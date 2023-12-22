Animal has been on a rampage, and how. The film had a fantastic third week as well, what with the half-century mark being crossed and that too when Thursday was cut short due to the arrival of Dunki. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer netted 53.63 crores in Week 3, and that’s a terrific number for a film that had already done almost 480 crores in its first two weeks.

The weekdays were consistently good for the film except for that expected dip that it saw on Thursday. Otherwise, the numbers were continuously in that 4-5.50 range, which is quite good. Of course, the screens and shows have been cut short drastically for it now, but then they may end up increasing post-Christmas all over again. It’s a wait-and-watch for that at the moment. This also means that occupancy would be quite good for the film from here on since there are limited shows available.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has now collected 532.77 crores and, in the process, has gone past Gadar 2’s lifetime of 525.45 crores. Of course, the Sunny Deol starrer is primarily collected in Hindi, whereas Animal has a huge contribution coming from the South versions, too. The next target for the film, though, is Pathaan, and its lifetime of 543.05 crores should be crossed by Christmas, hence making it the second-highest grosser of 2023 after Jawan.

