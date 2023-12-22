After much anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan is finally here with his third and last release of 2023. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, hit the theatre screens on December 21. The film is clashing at the box office with Prabhas’ Salaar today onwards but has held its fort quite well. Scroll below for advance booking updates on day 2.

The comedy-drama began its run on a promising note. As per the early trends, it brought a box office collection in the vicinity of 30 crores on day 1. Pre-booking sales also added massive numbers to the kitty as it concluded at 16 crores. Today, Salaar has arrived in the theatres worldwide, and its impact on SRK’s film was much expected.

Dunki Advance Booking Day 2

There has been a massive fight for screens in this big box office battle between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas. There were also strong reports that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel had withdrawn their film from PVR INOX and Miraj cinema chains in the South. This allegedly happened due to unfair practices in the North, as Dunki would dominate markets in that region. However, such reports were later denied.

With Salaar’s release, the footfalls for Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial were expected to face an impact. But Shah Rukh Khan’s film has witnessed a drop of 42% on a normal working Friday as compared to yesterday’s 16 crores. Dunki amassed 9.15 crores gross through advance booking on day 2 (excluding blocked seats).

It includes a ticket count of over 2.75 lakhs. The momentum is quite favorable at this point despite the mixed reviews. The weekend will predict where Dunki’s lifetime collection is expected to conclude.

Dunki Budget

Taking into consideration the production, advertising, and distribution costs, Dunki has been reportedly made on a budget of 120 crores. This is comparatively much lower compared to the two previous 2023 films of Shah Rukh Khan – Pathaan and Jawan. This means there are more chances for the film to achieve the ‘hit’ verdict. Plus, in a shorter time span.

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on the illegal immigration technique of Donkey flights. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

It is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

