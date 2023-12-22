Salaar has finally released at the ticket windows today, and the buzz is sky-high. Starring Prabhas in the leading role, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel. And their collaboration is expected to set the box office on fire. Well, that has happened as the film has raked in the highest advance booking of 2023. Scroll below for all the details!

The action-thriller will compete with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki at the box office. Rajkumar Hirani directorial hit the theatres yesterday. Earlier, Prabhas’ film had already taken the lead in terms of advance booking.

Salaar records the highest advance booking sales of 2023

And now not only Dunki but also Salaar has surpassed other biggies of 2023 to mark the highest advance booking of 2023. The film added a total collection of 49 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on the opening day via pre-booking sales. Around 22 lakhs+ tickets have been sold in total.

Top 5 highest advance booking sales of 2023

Previously, Leo conquered the throne of highest advance booking sales of 2023 with earnings of 46.10 crores gross. The list is followed by Jawan (41 crores gross), Animal (34 crores gross), and Pathaan (32.43 crores gross).

Salaar has now pushed Adipurush (26.50 crores gross) out of the Top 5 Advance booking sales of 2023.

The year is definitely ending with a bang for Indian cinema. The trend for Salaar has so far been favorable, and the initial reviews are very positive. So, this seems like another success added to Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s hat.

About Salaar

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju. It is backed by Hombale films and the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Salaar was released at theatres worldwide on December 22, 2023, in IMAX and other premium formats.

Salaar vs Dunki controversy

Recently, rumors claimed the makers of Salaar has decided not to distribute their film to INOX and PVR chains in the South due to unfair practices in the North. It all happened as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was getting favoritism in the northern chains.

