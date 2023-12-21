The highly-anticipated Dunki is finally here on the big screen. Released amid a solid buzz, the film has taken a good start at the Indian box office. Of course, the opening isn’t up to the level of what Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan enjoyed, but still, a promising number is coming in for day 1. Keep reading to know more!

It’s been a dream of many movie lovers to see Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani coming together, and the film is finally playing in theaters. At some places, early morning shows were arranged by SRK fans, and there was a complete festival mood outside the theatres. It started the grand day for the film on a positive note.

Dunki at the Indian box office on day 1

Dunki started off really well for a regular Thursday release but saw a slight drop in the afternoon shows. The good thing is, the occupancy again picked up during the evening shows, as a result of which the 30 crore mark is very much achievable. Yes, you read that right! The film is aiming for a day 1 of 29-31 crores.

As of now, Dunki is flirting with the 30 crore mark, and it will be comfortably crossed if the night shows manage a good hold.

A solid start on the board

If we don’t make any comparisons, this kind of start is really good for a dramedy. In fact, such a number is a dream for many in the post-pandemic era. Here, Shah Rukh Khan has done it just like that. Of course, we have some epic numbers from his side, but one needs to consider that his previous films were mass entertainers, which are always front-loaded.

Fight with Salaar starts tomorrow

Today, Dunki started its journey at the Indian box office with reportedly around 15,000 shows. Tomorrow, Prabhas’ Salaar is arriving, which will surely impact the show count across the nation. Earlier, the trade buzz suggested a domination of SRK-Hirani’s film in the Hindi belt for the opening weekend. Now, the reports of fair distribution of shows are circulating. So, it’ll be interesting to see how Dunki performs tomorrow onwards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

