Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has surprised one and all with its record-breaking run at the Indian box office. After an earth-shattering weekend debut, the film maintained a strong momentum even on weekdays and has already achieved its entrance into the 500 crore club. But this magical run is not just limited to India; the biggie is an all-time blockbuster in the overseas market, too. Keep reading to learn about the worldwide collection!

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Upon its release on 1st December, the thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics but received a big thumbs up from the target audience. Controversies and heated debates on social media that followed also helped the film in getting more attention.

Worldwide collection update of Animal

After the end of 19 days, Animal stands at 524.64 crores net in India, which equals 619.07 crores gross. In overseas, the film has earned 228.63 crores gross so far, taking the worldwide collection to 847.70 crores gross. These numbers are truly unbelievable, and there were chances of hitting the 1000 crore milestone. Sadly, that’s not going to happen now.

After a thunderous start, Animal managed strong numbers in India, but in overseas, the momentum was not up to the mark. So, achieving the target of 1000 crores has now become impossible. Also, Dunki and Salaar are arriving in theatres, thus taking a major chunk of screens away from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Animal beats PK!

With 847.70 crores gross, Animal has surpassed the lifetime of Aamir Khan’s PK (847.70 crores gross) to become the 9th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is expected to end its run at the same position as surpassing Secret Superstar’s 902.92 crores gross looks like a difficult task. Dangal tops the list with 1970 crores gross.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal – 1970 crores gross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1800 crores gross RRR – 1276 crores gross KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores gross Jawan – 1143.59 crores gross Pathaan – 1060.43 crores gross Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores gross Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores gross Animal – 847.70 crores gross PK – 831.50 crores gross

