Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom Box Office (India): Jason Momoa's Film To Take The 2023 Hollywood Total To A Whopping 600 Crore

The much-loved superhero film Aquaman 2 is finally ready to release in India, a day before its release in the US and other territories. The DC superhero film starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and others is releasing on December 21. And going by the past record, it might churn out some good numbers at the box office.

Connecting to the past, Aquaman was released in India in December 2018, and the film was a hit. It collected a total of 55 crore in India and registered an opening-day collection of 5.50 crore. So, looking at the loyal fan base in the territory, Aquaman 2 is also expected to work well.

However, despite a loyal fan base, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom is supposed to face a massive clash between Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which will be released on the 22nd and the 21st of December.

Aquaman will be released on December 21 and will face a clash with Dunki. Interestingly, even in 2018, the first part of the film was released on December 14, only a few days before Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

A 600 Crore Total

However, with Aquaman 2, the Hollywood box office in India will close at around 600 crore. The year 2023 saw merely eight Hollywood films. Aquaman 2 will be the ninth Hollywood release this year. The film might take the cumulative collection of the nine films released to a grand 600 crore.

Currently, the 8 Hollywood films stand at a collective total of 570.33 crore. Here are the major highlights from the Hollywood releases this year.

The Biggest Hollywood Opening

The biggest opening day for a Hollywood film in India belongs to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which collected 14 crore on the opening day despite clashing with Margot Robbie’s Barbie.

The Biggest Hollywood Weekend

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible enjoyed a 5-day weekend and collected around 65 crores in the opening weekend, claiming the spot for the highest-grossing weekend from a Hollywood film in India in 2023.

The Barbenheimer Mania

The Barbie Vs Oppenheimer clash was one of the biggest clashes of this year. While Margot Robbie’s film ruled over the world with numbers, it failed in front of Oppenheimer. While Barbie collected only 45 crore in India, Oppenheimer fared much better with 129 crore.

Tom Cruise – The Real Hero

Tom Cruise is definitely one of the most loved stars of Hollywood in India, and his film Mission Impossible is a testimony to this fact. The film collected a whopping 120 crore and was the second highest-grossing Hollywood film in India in 2023.

Highest Hollywood Grosser Of The Year

The highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year was Oppenheimer, with a 129-crore box office collection emerging as a hit in India.

Check out the collection of all the Hollywood releases in India in 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

