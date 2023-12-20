Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, will hit North American theatres this Friday. The excitement is in the air among box office enthusiasts, but as per the projections coming in, the buzz is clearly not at a peak level on the ground. In fact, don’t be in a shock if the opening weekend collection stays below The Marvels, which was a nightmare for Marvel. Keep reading to know more!

The sequel factor isn’t working in the favor?

The goodwill of the predecessor always helps the sequel to gain the initial momentum at the box office, but here, in the case of the Aquaman sequel, things are not working on the expected lines. For those who don’t know, the first installment was released in 2018, and it did a business of $1.15 billion globally, out of which $335.10 million came from the North American box office.

With such a glorious past, one expected a fantastic sequel run, but controversies, delays, and DC’s instability have affected Aquaman 2 a lot. During the start of December, the film was projected to do a business of $50-$60 million, which has now come down considerably.

Aquaman 2’s domestic projection

As per Deadline’s report, Aquaman 2 is expected to rake in around $40 million (or slightly higher) at the North American box office during the 4-day extended opening weekend (Friday to Monday). This debut is quite shocking and even lower than what MCU’s disastrous film, The Marvels, earned during the opening weekend ($46.11 million).

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom to do well in overseas

The first installment did extremely well in the overseas market by earning $816.92 million. Even Aquaman 2 is expected to do much better internationally than the domestic market. Including the early launch in China, the film is expected to end up earning $75-$80 million in overseas by Sunday, taking the worldwide opening up to $110 million (till Sunday).

Let’s see how things turn out to be!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood box office updates & stories!

Must Read: The Super Mario Bros Movie Box Office: From Being The Highest Grossing Video Game Film To Toppling Frozen II’s Opening Numbers, Here Are A Few Records Broken By It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News