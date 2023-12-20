Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has been released in the Chinese theatres today. The US fanbase will have to wait until this Friday, but spoilers are going viral online. Aquaman 2 post-credits scene has leaked. And it features Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in a rather dull moment. Scroll below for all the details you need!

Aquaman 2 is currently dwindling with its box office projections. The film witnessed multiple roadblocks, which caused a lot of negativity in the media. Johnny Depp fans still haven’t come to terms with Amber Heard‘s inclusion despite the actress losing a defamation suit. Boycott trends, reports on role reduction, and absence in initial trailers created negativity around the film. Fans have little to no hopes amid reports of multiple reshoots.

Warner Bros held an Aquaman 2 fan screening!

Earlier this week, Warner Bros reportedly held a fan screening, and the details of the post-credits scene have surfaced on the internet. It features Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry and Patrick Wilson as his brother Orm.

Aquaman 2 post-credit scene leaked!

As per a report by Comicbookmovie.com, Orm is seen eating a burger. He then sees a cockroach nearby, picks it up, and eats it as well. This is said to be a payoff to an earlier gag in the Aquaman 2 storyline.

Let’s be honest, this is a rather disappointing scene, far from a cliff-hanger! The second installment may be the last Aquaman movie but this is truly not how the fantasy film deserves to end!

There were expectations that Ben Affleck would make a cameo as Batman in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom post-credit scene. But fans would be heartbroken to hear the earlier plans have been put on the back burner by the studios.

As per the report, Warner Bros “doesn’t want to tease stories which won’t be picked up on in the new DCU.”

Earlier, Michael Keaton had also reportedly shot a cameo in Aquaman 2. This happened after he was confirmed as a permanent part of the DCEU in The Flash ending. However, the decision was axed after Jason Momoa starrer pushed its release to December 2023.

About Aquaman 2

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom brings back Jason Momoa in his iconic role as Arthur Curry. If the gossip mill is to be believed, this also might be his last outing as Aquaman, as he’s moving on to play Lobo in the DC universe.

The upcoming American superhero film will narrate a tale of brotherhood. Patrick Wilson plays the role of his half-brother Orm Marius / Ocean Master.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be seen as the ruthless pirate David Kane / Black Manta. Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard also star in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by James Wan. It is a sequel to the 2018 film, which turned out to be a billion dollar affair at the worldwide box office.

