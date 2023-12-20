We’re just a few hours away from witnessing Shah Rukh Khan storming the big screen with his Dunki. The film is enjoying good hype on the ground level, and it has been translated in the numbers so far. Not just in India but in overseas too, the response is solid, and without a doubt, the biggie is heading to mark a huge start at the box office on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the upcoming film marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Hirani. This factor alone is enough to attract footfalls to theatres, and the makers have maintained the same as none of the promos have revealed much about the story. So, basically, the driving force has been the SRK-Hirani duo.

Dunki is set for a solid start in overseas!

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a dominant force in the overseas market. In the past few years, he had a rough phase at the Indian box office, but his films have consistently performed in international circuits. In 2023, he made a historic return with Pathaan and Jawan, and the trend continues with Dunki.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Dunki has crossed the advance booking of $1 million in the overseas market for day 1, which hints at a huge start. As the film is not a front-loaded affair, expect the earnings to explode through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Out of all important overseas territories, the North American box office has amassed $450K for day 1 through advance booking. In the Middle East, Dunki has sold tickets worth $180K. In Europe, the mark of $200K has been crossed. In Australia and New Zealand, $150K are crossed in pre-sales for the opening day.

Dunki’s advance booking status in India

While the overseas advance booking has been solid, the response in India is also really good. As per the recent update, Dunki has amassed 12.20 crores gross through advance booking for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). It includes a count of over 4.32 lakh tickets. Before the first show begins in India, the pre-sales are expected to hit the milestone of 15 crores gross.

