Animal is holding well at the box office as the drop from Monday is hardly there. In fact, hold from Friday was quite good. And now, with hardly any dip on Tuesday, the film has shown that it still has it in there to run for a much longer duration, and the arrival of Dunki and Salaar would actually be an awkward disruption for it.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film netted 5 crores more on Tuesday, and that’s really impressive considering that this is its 19th day. To see such consistent footfalls coming across the country for an A-rated film is really good. Moreover, the winters have begun and still if audiences are catching a three-and-a-half-hour-long film in theatres, even in the evening shows, then it means the film indeed has a lot to offer even to those who are stepping out to catch it now.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has now reached 524.64 crores and will cross 530 crores by the time the third week is through. The realistic target would be go past 550 crores mark in its lifetime, and anything more than that would be an added bonus.

All time mega blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

