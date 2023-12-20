Animal has exceeded all expectations and broke several pre-existing records at the Indian box office. After the grand success of Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, it’s another 500 crore net grosser for Bollywood. With this, Ranbir Kapoor got his first film in the 500 crore club, and he has even surpassed none other than Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Ranbir Kapoor beats Aamir Khan!

After Animal entered the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, Ranbir Kapoor’s tally moved up to 1350 points, and with the film’s entry into the 500 crore club, he has gained 100 more points, thus pushing his total up to 1450 points. With this, Ranbir has surpassed Aamir Khan’s 1400 points and has grabbed the 5th position.

Ranbir misses a chance to beat Ajay Devgn

Animal had the potential of entering the 600 crore club, but now, the film will witness the first major dent due to the arrival of Dunki and Salaar. Both these biggies will take away maximum screens across the nation. So, Animal won’t be able to achieve the feat. If this had happened, Ranbir Kapoor would have gotten another 100 points, thus putting him ahead of Ajay Devgn (1500 points). To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

Animal’s golden run at the Indian box office

In the theatrical run of 18 days, Animal earned a staggering 519.64 crores at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). Made at a reported cost of 200 crores, the film is enjoying returns of 319.64 crores, thus yielding a profit of 159.82%. It’s already the 4th highest earner in the history of Bollywood behind Gadar 2 (525.50 crores), Pathaan (543.22 crores), and Jawan (640.42 crores).

