Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver his third blockbuster this year. We’re talking about Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki, slated for release tomorrow, i.e., December 21, 2023. The advance booking updates are in, and the comedy-drama is showing good growth at the box office. Scroll below for all the details!

The hype is massive, but there’s also a lot of fear as Dunki will be competing with Salaar at the ticket windows. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel‘s action thriller is arriving at the theatres on Friday. Its pre-booking sales are neck-to-neck with Shah Rukh Khan starrer. In fact, it is witnessing a better trend, given the genre of the film.

Dunki Pre-Booking Sales

Yesterday, Dunki knocked it out of the park with a growth of almost 65% in advance booking collection. And the streak continues, as it has witnessed a jump of another 40%. As per the latest update flowing in, 10.40 crores (excluding blocked seats) have been added via pre-booking sales at the box office. With one more day to go for release, we’re sure the numbers will reach a promising stage!

So far, 3.60 lakh+ tickets have been sold out. It looks like Dunki will land somewhere between 16-18 crores with its total advance booking collections. Shah Rukh Khan’s film, however, will fail to enter the Top 5 advance booking sales of 2023.

Dunki vs Salaar

Salaar is now leading the pre-booking sales. With two days to go, Prabhas‘ film has already made advance booking collections of 13.50 crores (excluding blocked seats).

KGF director Prashanth Neel is directing an action-thriller; the response was expected to be earth-shattering. And, well, the audience isn’t letting the makers down.

Expectations are massive from Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood comeback this year after a hiatus of almost four years. He was last seen in Zero, which turned out to be a box office dud. But the wait was worth it as he delivered the masterpiece, Pathaan. Things only got better with Jawan, which turned out to be Bollywood’s biggest outing, earning 1163.62 crores gross worldwide.

Jawan director Atlee had previously claimed Rajkumari Hirani’s film would break all the previous records. As per him, Dunki will be Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grosser. But will that happen? Only time will tell!

About Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead role of Harrdy in Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The story revolves around the illegal immigration technique, Donkey Flights.

Dunki is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

